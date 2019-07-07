WeSupportSandeepReddyVanga trends on Twitter, fans support the director

'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recent statement made to defend the outrage against his film during an interview, roused fans who took out anger on the social media. Now, some supporters are stepping in for the director with the hashtag 'We support Sandeep Reddy Vanga' making a stronghold on Twitter.

The film was caught amid controversy over it's portrayal of women, misogyny among other things, and Sandeep who defended his film by saying that when one is madly in love, and the person doesn't has the liberty of slapping their partner, then he finds nothing in that relationship.

Now, fans on Twitter are voicing their support for the director.

"#WeSupportSandeepReddyVanga for the true making of a film people see bold content u see the pain of love. Come on 2 gentleman support u r director," one of the users tweeted.

While talking of liberty, another Twitter user wrote, "Liberty of slapping each other ki Liberty of slapping her ki chalaaa difference undhi He didn't meant that, they should have to slap each other to make love. He just said there should be Liberty among them."

A user asked if people weren't offended by Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer 'The Wolf of Wall Street', and called 'Kabir Singh' a masterpiece.

"Why were they not offended by Wolf of Wall Street? Kabir Singh is a masterpiece! Stay away you HYPOCRITES!

Some users called it pseudo-feminism and mocked them by called 'attention seeking filths'.

"Feminists are a bunch of attention seeking filths. Check their background and you will know the truth. #WeSupportSandeepReddyVanga," another user tweeted.

'Kabir Singh' has emerged as a debatable film and yet it crossed Rs. 200 crore mark in just 13 days of its release.

'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy.' The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

The film also features Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)