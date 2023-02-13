Cambridge Technology Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 39.55% to Rs 42.48 croreNet profit of Cambridge Technology Enterprises declined 90.91% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.55% to Rs 42.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales42.4830.44 40 OPM %5.777.98 -PBDT2.702.64 2 PBT0.570.95 -40 NP0.050.55 -91
