RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.25 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Cambridge Technology Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.55% to Rs 42.48 crore

Net profit of Cambridge Technology Enterprises declined 90.91% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.55% to Rs 42.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales42.4830.44 40 OPM %5.777.98 -PBDT2.702.64 2 PBT0.570.95 -40 NP0.050.55 -91

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:46 IST

