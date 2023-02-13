GVK Power & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 1193.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 241.90% to Rs 324.87 crore

Net profit of GVK Power & Infrastructure rose 1193.64% to Rs 2842.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 219.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 241.90% to Rs 324.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 95.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.324.8795.0266.7070.8468.1631.17-13.4715.082842.65219.74

