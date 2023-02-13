JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shares further pare losses; realty stocks decline
Business Standard

Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 5.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.23% to Rs 3503.23 crore

Net profit of Kama Holdings rose 5.24% to Rs 271.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 257.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 3503.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3360.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3503.233360.97 4 OPM %24.4626.42 -PBDT798.16865.06 -8 PBT648.03733.18 -12 NP271.50257.99 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU