Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 5.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.23% to Rs 3503.23 croreNet profit of Kama Holdings rose 5.24% to Rs 271.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 257.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 3503.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3360.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3503.233360.97 4 OPM %24.4626.42 -PBDT798.16865.06 -8 PBT648.03733.18 -12 NP271.50257.99 5
