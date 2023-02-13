Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 5.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.23% to Rs 3503.23 crore

Net profit of Kama Holdings rose 5.24% to Rs 271.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 257.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 3503.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3360.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3503.233360.9724.4626.42798.16865.06648.03733.18271.50257.99

