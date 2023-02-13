Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit rises 227.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.34% to Rs 72.49 crore

Net profit of Royal Orchid Hotels rose 227.89% to Rs 14.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.34% to Rs 72.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 52.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.72.4952.7832.7131.5624.0715.2419.2310.4314.464.41

