JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shares further pare losses; realty stocks decline
Business Standard

Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit rises 227.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 37.34% to Rs 72.49 crore

Net profit of Royal Orchid Hotels rose 227.89% to Rs 14.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.34% to Rs 72.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 52.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales72.4952.78 37 OPM %32.7131.56 -PBDT24.0715.24 58 PBT19.2310.43 84 NP14.464.41 228

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU