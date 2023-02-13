Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit rises 227.89% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 37.34% to Rs 72.49 croreNet profit of Royal Orchid Hotels rose 227.89% to Rs 14.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.34% to Rs 72.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 52.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales72.4952.78 37 OPM %32.7131.56 -PBDT24.0715.24 58 PBT19.2310.43 84 NP14.464.41 228
