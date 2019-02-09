JUST IN
Allcargo Logistics consolidated net profit rises 56.57% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 21.81% to Rs 1802.73 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Logistics rose 56.57% to Rs 50.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 32.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.81% to Rs 1802.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1479.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1802.731479.91 22 OPM %6.206.30 -PBDT108.7589.30 22 PBT68.9449.59 39 NP50.4332.21 57

