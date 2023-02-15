ANG Lifesciences India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ester Industries Ltd, Swelect Energy Systems Ltd, Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 February 2023.

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd tumbled 19.96% to Rs 75.8 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10750 shares in the past one month.

Ester Industries Ltd lost 13.92% to Rs 99.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 84665 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8015 shares in the past one month.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd crashed 11.04% to Rs 281.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1147 shares in the past one month.

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd dropped 10.32% to Rs 4.78. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90471 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59423 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd plummeted 9.99% to Rs 37.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 139 shares in the past one month.

