Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 26.55 points or 0.99% at 2652.34 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5%),Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.24%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 0.81%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.65%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (up 10.01%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 4.49%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.41%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 94.01 or 0.15% at 60938.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 17.3 points or 0.1% at 17912.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 20.31 points or 0.07% at 27781.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.36 points or 0% at 8769.75.

On BSE,1573 shares were trading in green, 1804 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

