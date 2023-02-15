FMCG shares edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 131.72 points or 0.8% at 16420.38 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (down 3.67%), Globus Spirits Ltd (down 3.11%),GRM Overseas Ltd (down 2.89%),Emami Ltd (down 2.58%),Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (down 2.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (down 2.14%), Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (down 1.86%), Agro Tech Foods Ltd (down 1.38%), ITC Ltd (down 1.36%), and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.29%).

On the other hand, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 5.09%), Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (up 3.75%), and AVT Natural Products Ltd (up 3.68%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 94.01 or 0.15% at 60938.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 17.3 points or 0.1% at 17912.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 20.31 points or 0.07% at 27781.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.36 points or 0% at 8769.75.

On BSE,1573 shares were trading in green, 1804 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

