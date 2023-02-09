Aptech consolidated net profit rises 39.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.01% to Rs 117.46 crore

Net profit of Aptech rose 39.37% to Rs 17.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.01% to Rs 117.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.117.4679.3619.3021.8125.5019.4724.0317.5817.7712.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)