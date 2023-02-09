JUST IN
RITES reports PAT of Rs 147 cr in Q3 FY23
Aptech consolidated net profit rises 39.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.01% to Rs 117.46 crore

Net profit of Aptech rose 39.37% to Rs 17.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.01% to Rs 117.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales117.4679.36 48 OPM %19.3021.81 -PBDT25.5019.47 31 PBT24.0317.58 37 NP17.7712.75 39

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:24 IST

