Artemis Global Life Sciences consolidated net profit declines 65.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.06% to Rs 140.16 crore

Net profit of Global Life Sciences declined 65.75% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.06% to Rs 140.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 137.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.41% to Rs 20.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 546.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 502.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

