Artemis Global Life Sciences consolidated net profit declines 65.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.06% to Rs 140.16 croreNet profit of Artemis Global Life Sciences declined 65.75% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.06% to Rs 140.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 137.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.41% to Rs 20.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 546.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 502.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales140.16137.33 2 546.52502.79 9 OPM %12.7818.62 -11.6811.72 - PBDT16.3424.04 -32 56.8253.82 6 PBT11.1419.30 -42 36.7435.01 5 NP5.4715.97 -66 20.3926.28 -22
