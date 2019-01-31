Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.39% to Rs 3.42 croreNet profit of Ashish Polyplast rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.39% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.423.54 -3 OPM %3.513.11 -PBDT0.100.09 11 PBT0.050.04 25 NP0.030.02 50
