ICICI Bank, NTPC will be watched after Q3 results
Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 3.39% to Rs 3.42 crore

Net profit of Ashish Polyplast rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.39% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.423.54 -3 OPM %3.513.11 -PBDT0.100.09 11 PBT0.050.04 25 NP0.030.02 50

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 08:28 IST

