BHEL reports turnaround Q4 result

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) reported a sharply higher consolidated net profit of Rs 912.47 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,034.82 crore in Q4 FY21.

Net sales stood at Rs 7,599.96 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 as against Rs 6,751.88 crore during the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 12.6%.

BHEL posted a profit before tax of Rs 1,101.76 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a pre tax loss of Rs 1,389.98 crore registered in the same quarter last year.

The company's total expenditure trimmed 18.1% to Rs 6,909.78 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 8,438.87 posted in Q4 FY21. Cost of raw material consumed surged 20.58% to Rs 1860.56 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 1542.97 crore recorded in Q4 FY21.

On full year basis, the company reported net profit of Rs 446.03 crore in FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 2,697.11 crore in FY21 . Net sales increased 23.7 % to Rs 20,153.38 crore in FY22 over FY21 .

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company declared a dividend of Rs 0.40 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

State-run BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 31 March 2022, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

Shares of BHEL were trading 1.03% down to Rs 52.60 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)