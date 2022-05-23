BHEL reports turnaround Q4 result

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) reported a sharply higher consolidated net profit of Rs 912.47 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,034.82 crore in Q4 FY21.
Net sales stood at Rs 7,599.96 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 as against Rs 6,751.88 crore during the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 12.6%.
BHEL posted a profit before tax of Rs 1,101.76 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a pre tax loss of Rs 1,389.98 crore registered in the same quarter last year.
The company's total expenditure trimmed 18.1% to Rs 6,909.78 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 8,438.87 posted in Q4 FY21. Cost of raw material consumed surged 20.58% to Rs 1860.56 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 1542.97 crore recorded in Q4 FY21.
On full year basis, the company reported net profit of Rs 446.03 crore in FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 2,697.11 crore in FY21 . Net sales increased 23.7 % to Rs 20,153.38 crore in FY22 over FY21 .
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company declared a dividend of Rs 0.40 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
State-run BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 31 March 2022, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.
Shares of BHEL were trading 1.03% down to Rs 52.60 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU