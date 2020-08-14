B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
B2B Software Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Hexaware Technologies to join Spryker's Solution Partner Network
Newgen Software jumps on securing patent
IndiaMART becomes first B2B marketplace in India to register 10 crore users
CARE Ratings signs MoU with Tresata to launch predictive intelligence solutions
-
Sales rise 7.77% to Rs 3.19 croreNet profit of B2B Software Technologies rose 142.86% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.192.96 8 OPM %10.341.35 -PBDT0.460.18 156 PBT0.440.16 175 NP0.340.14 143
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU