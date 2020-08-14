B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.77% to Rs 3.19 crore

Net profit of B2B Software Technologies rose 142.86% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.192.9610.341.350.460.180.440.160.340.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)