JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 5.71% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.77% to Rs 3.19 crore

Net profit of B2B Software Technologies rose 142.86% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.192.96 8 OPM %10.341.35 -PBDT0.460.18 156 PBT0.440.16 175 NP0.340.14 143

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 16:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU