Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 13.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 0.50% to Rs 226.63 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care declined 13.54% to Rs 33.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.50% to Rs 226.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 225.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales226.63225.51 0 OPM %14.3217.15 -PBDT42.5448.15 -12 PBT40.3146.85 -14 NP33.2038.40 -14

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:24 IST

