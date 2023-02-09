Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 13.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.50% to Rs 226.63 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care declined 13.54% to Rs 33.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.50% to Rs 226.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 225.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.226.63225.5114.3217.1542.5448.1540.3146.8533.2038.40

