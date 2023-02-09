Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 13.54% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.50% to Rs 226.63 croreNet profit of Bajaj Consumer Care declined 13.54% to Rs 33.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.50% to Rs 226.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 225.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales226.63225.51 0 OPM %14.3217.15 -PBDT42.5448.15 -12 PBT40.3146.85 -14 NP33.2038.40 -14
