Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.55% to Rs 3.60 croreNet Loss of Twenty First Century Management Services reported to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs -3.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs -4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales-3.60-4.42 19 OPM %113.33457.92 -PBDT-4.05-20.22 80 PBT-4.06-20.24 80 NP-4.06-16.44 75
