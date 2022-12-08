Siti Networks Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, Landmark Property Development Company Ltd and BLB Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 December 2022.

Siti Networks Ltd lost 8.56% to Rs 1.71 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd tumbled 8.52% to Rs 102. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26505 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5753 shares in the past one month.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd crashed 8.37% to Rs 5.58. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59249 shares in the past one month.

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd pared 7.65% to Rs 6.76. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 86464 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28032 shares in the past one month.

BLB Ltd fell 7.23% to Rs 21.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4198 shares in the past one month.

