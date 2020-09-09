Bal Pharma reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.04% to Rs 52.13 croreNet profit of Bal Pharma reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 52.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales52.1349.16 6 OPM %9.743.23 -PBDT2.45-1.47 LP PBT0.57-2.79 LP NP0.28-2.46 LP
