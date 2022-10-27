JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Lloyds Steels Industries standalone net profit rises 287.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Banaras Beads standalone net profit declines 29.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 20.21% to Rs 8.53 crore

Net profit of Banaras Beads declined 29.66% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.21% to Rs 8.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.5310.69 -20 OPM %13.7215.81 -PBDT1.602.17 -26 PBT1.351.85 -27 NP1.021.45 -30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 16:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU