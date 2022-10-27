Banaras Beads standalone net profit declines 29.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.21% to Rs 8.53 crore

Net profit of Banaras Beads declined 29.66% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.21% to Rs 8.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.5310.6913.7215.811.602.171.351.851.021.45

