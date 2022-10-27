Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit declines 77.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.64% to Rs 46.94 crore

Net profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India declined 77.41% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.64% to Rs 46.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.46.9437.6617.0419.979.708.658.667.526.4528.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)