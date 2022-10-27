JUST IN
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit declines 77.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.64% to Rs 46.94 crore

Net profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India declined 77.41% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.64% to Rs 46.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales46.9437.66 25 OPM %17.0419.97 -PBDT9.708.65 12 PBT8.667.52 15 NP6.4528.55 -77

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 16:40 IST

