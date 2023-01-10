Basic materials shares edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Commodities index rising 19.92 points or 0.35% at 5658.69 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 4.26%), Sanghi Industries Ltd (up 3.13%),Rain Industries Ltd (up 2.49%),Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (up 2.36%),TGV Sraac Ltd (up 2.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Chemplast Sanmar Ltd (up 1.9%), Tata Metaliks Ltd (up 1.73%), NACL Industries Ltd (up 1.67%), Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (up 1.67%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.6%).

On the other hand, National Peroxide Ltd (down 2.84%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 1.84%), and Orient Cement Ltd (down 1.81%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 294.61 or 0.48% at 60452.7.

The Nifty 50 index was down 82.9 points or 0.46% at 18018.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 20.53 points or 0.07% at 28907.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.99 points or 0.17% at 9040.28.

On BSE,1419 shares were trading in green, 1445 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

