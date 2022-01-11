Basic materials stocks fall

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index decreasing 28.28 points or 0.49% at 5796.71 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.34%), Everest Industries Ltd (down 4.33%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.15%),Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (down 3.46%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.67%), Gallantt Metal Ltd (down 2.6%), Satia Industries Ltd (down 2.54%), The Ramco Cements Ltd (down 2.53%), and GHCL Ltd (down 2.51%).

On the other hand, Prism Johnson Ltd (up 13.18%), Emami Paper Mills Ltd (up 10.08%), and Fineotex Chemical Ltd (up 8.72%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 176.91 or 0.29% at 60572.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.9 points or 0.23% at 18045.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 191.6 points or 0.63% at 30580.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.49 points or 0.4% at 9066.89.

On BSE,2086 shares were trading in green, 1301 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

