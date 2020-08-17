Best Agrolife standalone net profit rises 196.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 82.22% to Rs 362.91 crore

Net profit of Best Agrolife rose 196.89% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 82.22% to Rs 362.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 199.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.362.91199.162.691.759.337.369.007.1616.215.46

