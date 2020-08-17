Best Agrolife standalone net profit rises 196.89% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 82.22% to Rs 362.91 croreNet profit of Best Agrolife rose 196.89% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 82.22% to Rs 362.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 199.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales362.91199.16 82 OPM %2.691.75 -PBDT9.337.36 27 PBT9.007.16 26 NP16.215.46 197
