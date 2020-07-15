BF Investment Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Thinkink Picturez Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 July 2020.

BF Investment Ltd lost 12.77% to Rs 313.6 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 24531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16854 shares in the past one month.

Fineotex Chemical Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 29.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82604 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd tumbled 8.04% to Rs 115. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63772 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67254 shares in the past one month.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd corrected 7.18% to Rs 645.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thinkink Picturez Ltd shed 6.33% to Rs 30.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

