Bharat Electronics signs license agreement with R&DE (E), DRDO

For manufacturing of unexploded ordnance handling robot

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has signed an license agreement for transfer of technology (LAToT) with the Research and Development Establishment (Engineers), Pune, a DRDO lab, for the manufacturing and integration of Unexploded Ordnance Handling Robot.

Remotely operated vehicle UXOR has been designed for handling and diffusing the unexploded ordnances (UXOs). It is capable of handling and diffusing unexploded air dropped bombs. UXOR can be utilised to remotely approach the UXO and defuse it. It is based on heavy duty-compact all terrain platform, equipped with Robotic Arm, Abrasive Water Jet Cutting Machine, etc. It can also be controlled remotely.

The MoU will also enable BEL to expand its product portfolio of Remotely Operated Vehicles and further enhance its expertise in the field of unexploded ordnance handling devices.

