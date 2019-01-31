JUST IN
Business Standard

Bharat Electronics standalone net profit rises 67.62% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.32% to Rs 2656.38 crore

Net profit of Bharat Electronics rose 67.62% to Rs 507.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 302.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 2656.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2452.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2656.382452.31 8 OPM %28.9218.15 -PBDT785.74494.38 59 PBT706.03435.00 62 NP507.63302.84 68

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 08:57 IST

