Cranex consolidated net profit declines 36.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.10% to Rs 6.29 crore

Net profit of Cranex declined 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.10% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.297.68 -18 OPM %2.865.99 -PBDT0.160.16 0 PBT0.100.11 -9 NP0.070.11 -36

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 19:37 IST

