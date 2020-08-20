Cranex consolidated net profit declines 36.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.10% to Rs 6.29 crore

Net profit of Cranex declined 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.10% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6.297.682.865.990.160.160.100.110.070.11

