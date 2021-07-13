Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd, Rolta India Ltd and 3P Land Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 July 2021.

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd lost 6.24% to Rs 127.05 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 49101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41593 shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd crashed 5.57% to Rs 124.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 641.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8868 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9673 shares in the past one month.

Rolta India Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 8.57. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

3P Land Holdings Ltd pared 4.99% to Rs 17.34. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18776 shares in the past one month.

