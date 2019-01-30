JUST IN
Business Standard

Bliss GVS Pharma standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 95.63 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma rose 12.50% to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 95.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 73.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales95.6373.56 30 OPM %25.7726.74 -PBDT19.6219.33 2 PBT18.2817.16 7 NP11.7010.40 13

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 18:01 IST

