Bliss GVS Pharma standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bliss GVS Pharma standalone net profit rises 93.94% in the September 2018 quarter
Bliss GVS Pharma Q2 profit up 22% to Rs 41.45 crore
Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 5.49% in the September 2018 quarter
Autolite (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Volumes jump at KNR Constructions Ltd counter
-
Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 95.63 croreNet profit of Bliss GVS Pharma rose 12.50% to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 95.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 73.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales95.6373.56 30 OPM %25.7726.74 -PBDT19.6219.33 2 PBT18.2817.16 7 NP11.7010.40 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU