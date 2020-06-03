Cadila Healthcare Ltd up around 1%

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 356.55, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.57% in last one year as compared to a 15.81% slide in NIFTY and a 17.47% slide in the Nifty Pharma.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 10121.4. The Sensex is at 34262.65, up 1.29%. Cadila Healthcare Ltd has gained around 7.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cadila Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9833.6, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 355.45, up 0.52% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 28.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

