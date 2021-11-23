Cadila submits New Drug Application for anaemia treatment

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila seeks DCGI's Emergency Use Authorization for ZyCoV-D
Cadila Healthcare applies to DCGI for EUA to launch ZyCoV-D vaccine
Shilpa Medicare ties up with Cadila Healthcare for production of ZyCoV-D vaccine
Strides, TLC partner to launch liposomal amphotericin B in India
Cadila Healthcare seeks nod to undertake trials for antibodies cocktail
-
Cadila Healthcare on Tuesday announced that it submitted the New Drug Application (NDA) to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Desidustat.Desidustat is an oral small molecule hypoxia-inducible inhibitor used for treatment of anaemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are on dialysis and not on dialysis. The NDA for Desidustat is based on positive data from the DREAM-ND and DREAM-D Phase 3 trials in patients with chronic kidney disease not on dialysis and on dialysis.
Cadila said that Desidustat met its primary efficacy endpoint in both Phase 3 trials, DREAM-ND and DREAM-D, conducted in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients. The data will be presented at upcoming scientific meetings and published in peer-reviewed scientific journals.
Pankaj R. Patel, chairman of Cadila Healthcare said, We are excited by this important milestone and thankful to all the patients, investigators, regulators and scientists, who led the discovery and development of Desidustat over the last decade. Desidustat has the potential to provide an oral, safer alternative to currently available injectable erythropoietinstimulating agents (ESAs), by additionally reducing hepcidin, reducing inflammation, and better iron mobilisation. With patient-centricity at the core of all that we do, we have been looking at innovative approaches to improving the quality of life of patients and bridging unmet needs and with Desidustat we have taken yet another step in this direction.
Zydus Cadila is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The company's consolidated net profit surged 608.10% to Rs 2,999.60 crore on 2.4% increase in net sales to Rs 3,687 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.26% higher at Rs 457.45 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU