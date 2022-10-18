Can Fin Homes rises on decent Q2 numbers

Can Fin Homes rose 1.53% to Rs 510.30 after the company's net profit rose 14.6% to Rs 141.71 crore on 40.5% increase in total income to Rs 657.55 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 20% year on year to Rs 202.85 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2022. Operating profit in Q2 FY23 was Rs 216.08 crore, up 32.69% YoY.

The company's net interest income rose 30.97% to Rs 251.17 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 178.69 crore as on 30 September 2022 as against Rs 185.08 crore as on 30 September 2021. The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 0.62% as on 30 September 2022 as against 0.78% as on 30 September 2021.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 0.35% as on 30 September 2022 as against and 0.47% as on 30 September 2021.

Disbursements increased 1.67% YoY to Rs 2,245 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2022. Outstanding loan book grew 22.21% to Rs 28,823 crore during the period under review.

As on 30 September 2022, the company's provision coverage ratio stood at 43.39%, asset coverage ratio stood at 100% to 110% and capital risk adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 23.65%.

Can Fin Homes is a housing finance company. The firm offers housing loan to individuals; housing loan to builders/developers, and loan against property. Its loan portfolio includes housing loans and non-housing loans.

