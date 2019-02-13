JUST IN
Chemiesynth (Vapi) standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 81.46% to Rs 2.74 crore

Net profit of Chemiesynth (Vapi) declined 66.67% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 81.46% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.741.51 81 OPM %9.4930.46 -PBDT0.250.46 -46 PBT0.120.36 -67 NP0.120.36 -67

Wed, February 13 2019. 11:21 IST

