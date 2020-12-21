Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

NRB Bearings Ltd, JTEKT India Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd and Indian Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 December 2020.

NRB Bearings Ltd, JTEKT India Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd and Indian Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 December 2020.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 12.98% to Rs 94.9 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

NRB Bearings Ltd tumbled 11.28% to Rs 88.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 98845 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96080 shares in the past one month.

JTEKT India Ltd crashed 11.01% to Rs 82. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34999 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59506 shares in the past one month.

Minda Corporation Ltd corrected 10.84% to Rs 82.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Bank shed 10.41% to Rs 78.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)