Pacific Industries standalone net profit rises 93.62% in the June 2020 quarter
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.85% to Rs 40.14 crore

Net loss of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 40.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales40.1439.41 2 OPM %7.1010.68 -PBDT1.461.51 -3 PBT-0.010.16 PL NP-0.070.34 PL

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 13:56 IST

