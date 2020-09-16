CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.85% to Rs 40.14 crore

Net loss of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 40.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.40.1439.417.1010.681.461.51-0.010.16-0.070.34

