Citygold Credit Capital standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 78.13% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of Citygold Credit Capital declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 78.13% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.140.64 -78 OPM %7.146.25 -PBDT0.010.04 -75 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.010.03 -67
