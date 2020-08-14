Raunaq EPC International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Raunaq EPC International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mahindra EPC Irrigation consolidated net profit rises 45.75% in the June 2020 quarter
Mahindra EPC Irrigation consolidated net profit rises 79.89% in the March 2020 quarter
Dilip Buildcon gains on emerging as lowest bidder for EPC project
Dilip Buildcon spurts after JV gets LOA for EPC project
-
Sales decline 60.51% to Rs 6.48 croreNet Loss of Raunaq EPC International reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.51% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.4816.41 -61 OPM %-7.41-46.68 -PBDT-0.32-7.20 96 PBT-0.76-7.62 90 NP-0.79-5.96 87
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU