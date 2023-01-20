Consumer Durables shares edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 322.9 points or 0.84% at 38007.21 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Havells India Ltd (down 4.53%), Voltas Ltd (down 0.8%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.5%),Sheela Foam Ltd (down 0.46%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.38%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Titan Company Ltd (down 0.31%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.31%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.17%).

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 3.75%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.2%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.1%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 73.39 or 0.12% at 60785.04.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.4 points or 0.18% at 18075.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 51.87 points or 0.18% at 28721.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 34.32 points or 0.38% at 8949.36.

On BSE,1671 shares were trading in green, 1767 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

