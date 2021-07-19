Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 139.82 points or 0.39% at 36172.21 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Orient Electric Ltd (up 4.35%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.82%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.68%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.28%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 1.5%), Voltas Ltd (down 1.02%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.77%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 391.41 or 0.74% at 52748.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 100.45 points or 0.63% at 15822.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 11.65 points or 0.04% at 26473.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.91 points or 0.13% at 8107.8.

On BSE,1464 shares were trading in green, 1298 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

