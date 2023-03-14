Consumer Durables shares gain

JUST IN
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 177.92 points or 0.48% at 37199.36 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 1.64%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.67%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.54%), and Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.33%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.24%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.76%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 14.27 or 0.02% at 58223.58.

The Nifty 50 index was up 3.3 points or 0.02% at 17157.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 68.3 points or 0.25% at 27303.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.69 points or 0.14% at 8615.06.

On BSE,1463 shares were trading in green, 1242 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 10:00 IST

