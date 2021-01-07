Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 35.53 points or 0.11% at 30911.04 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 2.04%), TTK Prestige Ltd (down 0.78%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.64%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.41%), V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.29%), and Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.06%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 5.33%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 2.42%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.87%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 100.63 or 0.21% at 48274.69.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.5 points or 0.22% at 14176.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 195.15 points or 1.05% at 18810.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 79.56 points or 1.28% at 6280.47.

On BSE,1980 shares were trading in green, 971 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

