Consumer Durables stocks gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 822.29 points or 1.95% at 42969.81 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (up 5.34%), Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 4.63%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 4.18%),Blue Star Ltd (up 3.57%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 2.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.88%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.36%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.33%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.31%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.38%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 582.41 or 1.02% at 57842.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 184 points or 1.08% at 17237.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 521.69 points or 1.89% at 28060.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 147.05 points or 1.72% at 8715.62.

On BSE,2198 shares were trading in green, 551 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

