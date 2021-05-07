MRF Ltd eases for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 77440, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 31.53% in last one year as compared to a 59.85% rally in NIFTY and a 80% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 77440, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 14788.2. The Sensex is at 49116.63, up 0.34%.MRF Ltd has eased around 6.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9815.1, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15038 shares today, compared to the daily average of 24689 shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 77700, down 0.84% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 20.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

