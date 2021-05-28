Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 125.89 points or 0.38% at 33293.17 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, TTK Prestige Ltd (down 2.31%), V I P Industries Ltd (down 1.82%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.4%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.99%), Titan Company Ltd (down 0.88%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.65%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.32%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.26%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.07%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 396.91 or 0.78% at 51512.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.5 points or 0.82% at 15464.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 27.39 points or 0.12% at 23618.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22 points or 0.3% at 7448.34.

On BSE,1478 shares were trading in green, 1528 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

