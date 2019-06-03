Cupid standalone net profit rises 60.89% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Inter Globe Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Cenlub Industries standalone net profit declines 35.52% in the March 2019 quarter
Morarka Finance standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2019 quarter
Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 17.17% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 109.12% to Rs 36.91 croreNet profit of Cupid rose 60.89% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 109.12% to Rs 36.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.00% to Rs 15.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 85.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales36.9117.65 109 85.4780.60 6 OPM %17.3921.93 -24.0633.68 - PBDT6.834.37 56 22.9228.27 -19 PBT6.293.80 66 20.9126.09 -20 NP4.362.71 61 15.2117.09 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU