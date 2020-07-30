Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit declines 41.41% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.12% to Rs 26.02 croreNet profit of Dhabriya Polywood declined 41.41% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.12% to Rs 26.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.68% to Rs 4.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.29% to Rs 111.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales26.0229.61 -12 111.96120.77 -7 OPM %12.9912.23 -13.0913.17 - PBDT2.362.33 1 10.1611.39 -11 PBT1.581.47 7 6.647.84 -15 NP0.580.99 -41 4.415.56 -21
