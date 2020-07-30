Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit declines 41.41% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.12% to Rs 26.02 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood declined 41.41% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.12% to Rs 26.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.68% to Rs 4.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.29% to Rs 111.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

26.0229.61111.96120.7712.9912.2313.0913.172.362.3310.1611.391.581.476.647.840.580.994.415.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)