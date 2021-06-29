Career Point Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd, Palred Technologies Ltd and Remsons Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 June 2021.

Career Point Ltd lost 10.63% to Rs 140.85 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 49261 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21888 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd crashed 8.84% to Rs 531. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13839 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1277 shares in the past one month.

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd tumbled 7.84% to Rs 8.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Palred Technologies Ltd pared 7.08% to Rs 126. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11185 shares in the past one month.

Remsons Industries Ltd corrected 5.04% to Rs 229.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1159 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9839 shares in the past one month.

