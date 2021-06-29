Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 168.61 points or 0.89% at 18772.99 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.96%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.47%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.31%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.18%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 0.82%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.62%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.22%).

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (up 1.02%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.07%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 51.06 or 0.1% at 52684.53.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.2 points or 0.17% at 15788.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 80.96 points or 0.32% at 25192.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.8 points or 0.02% at 7848.13.

On BSE,1755 shares were trading in green, 1386 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)