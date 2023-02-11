Shiva Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.47 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 45.62% to Rs 31.95 croreNet loss of Shiva Mills reported to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 45.62% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales31.9558.75 -46 OPM %-13.4611.74 -PBDT-4.256.83 PL PBT-5.905.41 PL NP-5.474.00 PL
