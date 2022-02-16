Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 200.25 points or 1.11% at 18226.59 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.95%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.84%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.64%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.59%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.83%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.59%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.54%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.16%), turned lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 16.69 or 0.03% at 58125.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.85 points or 0.09% at 17368.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 290.56 points or 1.04% at 28334.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.98 points or 0.53% at 8520.56.

On BSE,2244 shares were trading in green, 667 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)